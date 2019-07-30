Close

ILLEGAL FUN

Desire to look like cop lands man in court

He wore a police jacket, cap and took numerous selfies at a field in Kabete

In Summary

• After being applauded by friends for looking 'cool', Munyiri ended behind bars.

• He told police he purchased new police uniforms at Gikomba market.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
30 July 2019 - 05:00
John Munyiri in a Kibera court yesterday
COP FOR FUN: John Munyiri in a Kibera court yesterday
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A man's desire to appear like a police officer landed him in hot soup after he was arrested and charged.

John Munyiri appeared before Kibera Senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa charged with willfully and unlawfully putting  on a jacket of the National Police Service, a police cap and took numerous selfies at a field in Kabete.

After being applauded by friends for looking 'cool', Munyiri ended behind bars.

He was arrested alongside his friend who was later freed.

Police told court the two were arrested at Uthiru stage as they took selfies. 

An officer told court he received a tip off that the two were enjoying themselves while in police attire.

Munyiri told police he purchased new police uniforms at Gikomba market and decided to wear them.

 

The matter will be heard next month.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
30 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    22h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. How national UHC will be rolled out this year
    23h ago Big Read

  4. Three killed at California garlic festival
    19h ago World

Latest Videos