Desire to look like cop lands man in court

A man's desire to appear like a police officer landed him in hot soup after he was arrested and charged.

John Munyiri appeared before Kibera Senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa charged with willfully and unlawfully putting on a jacket of the National Police Service, a police cap and took numerous selfies at a field in Kabete.

After being applauded by friends for looking 'cool', Munyiri ended behind bars.

He was arrested alongside his friend who was later freed.

Police told court the two were arrested at Uthiru stage as they took selfies.

An officer told court he received a tip off that the two were enjoying themselves while in police attire.

Munyiri told police he purchased new police uniforms at Gikomba market and decided to wear them.

The matter will be heard next month.