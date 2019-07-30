County suppliers to wait as pending bills stalemate persists

County suppliers and contractors owed billions of shillings will wait longer for their monies after two independent institutions failed to ascertain the correct amounts owed.

Auditor General Edward Ouko and Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo yesterday said that further vetting of the pending bills was still being conducted in the counties to ascertain the exact figures.

"Pending bills committees have been formed in counties to verify the bills after an audit found that some of them were fake," Ouko said.

Odhiambo and Ouko appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee to explain the conflicting pending bills figures that the two officers have been releasing.

According to the CoB, counties owe suppliers and contractors Sh108.4 billion but after the auditor perused through the documents presented for audit, only Sh51.2 billion were found were eligible leaving a difference of Sh37.7 billion.

Governors have also disclosed different figures which some county chiefs disputing the amounts disclosed by the auditor and CoB.

Yesterday, Ouko and Odhiambo blamed the counties for the pending bills puzzle.

“My office and that of the Auditor General are not contradicting each other. What we give in our reports are the figures that were disclosed by the counties themselves,” Odhiambo said.

Odhiambo said that the issue of pending bills has been of great concern after the figures shot from Sh37 billion in 2014-15 to Sh108 billion in 2017-18.

She said that the underperformance of own revenue, late disbursement of funds from the Treasury and delays in approval of the supplementary budgets by the MCAs are major factors contributing to the ballooning debts in the counties.