Cancer prevalence rate per county

The National Cancer Institute has tabled a report detailing cancer prevalence rates per county, a move it hopes will help shape government intervention in combating the scourge.

The report submitted to the National Assembly’s Health Committee by institute CEO Alfred Karagu reveals top three most prevalent male and female type of cancer in selected counties.

The report shows that oesophagus and prostate cancer are the most common male cancers in the 11 counties sampled.

The 11 selected counties are the regions with high incidences of cancer cases in the country.

They are: Nairobi, Kisumu, Meru, Mombasa, Kakamega, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Bomet, Embu and Eldoret.

Oesophagus cancer – which is the leading killer cancer in the country – is more prevalent in Kisumu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Nakuru, Bomet and Eldoret counties affecting both men and women, according to NCI.

The report submitted to MPs last week shows that men living in Nairobi, Kiambu, Mombasa, Meru and Embu counties are prone to prostate cancer than any other types of cancer.

Breast cancer is still the most prevalent type amongst Kenyan women from the selected 11 counties.

Breast cancer – according the report – is more prevalent in Nairobi, Meru, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru and Embu counties.

In Bomet, Eldoret, Nyeri, Kakamega counties, most women patients suffer from oesophagus cancer.

In Nairobi, most men are at risk of prostate cancer with 32.1 percent prevalence rate followed by oesophagus cancer which has 12.8 per cent prevalence rate.