Youth demand justice following bullet wounds

Residents of Enoretet Village in Trans Mara West, Narok County, are demanding justice after three young men were shot and injured by the police during a land dispute between members of two Maasai clans.

They said the youths were shot at by police quelling dispute between Uasin and Siri clans over land dispute at the border of Enoosaen and Nkararo.

Speaking to the Star yesterday, village elder led by David Narupa said the youth were not armed to warrant use of excessive force.

He also said the youths were not part of the conflict and were hundreds of metres away from the disputed land when they were shot.

“They were shot from the back, an indication they were running away from a tense situation they had no role in," said Naruba.

The Village elder said they now want justice to be done.