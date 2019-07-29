Wiper opposes Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo bill

Politician Ekuru Aukot’s push for constitutional change has suffered a setback after Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya party joined Raila Odinga’s ODM in opposing the bid.

This even as the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party announced picking Chirau Ali Mwakwere to replace Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana as the acting national chairman.

Anne Kanyi was elected as acting national vice-person.

The party made the decision after a three-day strategy meeting at of the National Executive Council held at the Kenya School of Law in Nairobi targeted at revamping the outfit ahead of the 2022 polls.

In a statement signed by Mwakwere, the party said opposes the Punguza Mizigo Bill for lack of public participation and urged all county assemblies to also reject it.

The Bill proposes a raft of changes to the country's supreme law - the Constitution.

Mwakwere urged the assemblies to exercise caution and ensure that there is public participation before debating and voting on the Bill.

The party, however, declared the Building Bridges Initiative team which is currently traversing the county collecting the views of Kenyans on how to unite the country.

“WDM-K supports efforts to reform the Constitution and reiterates its unequivocal support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is nearing conclusion of its work. We, however, propose that the BBI should culminate in a Parliamentary-initiative-driven Referendum in the next 60 days,” Mwakwere said,