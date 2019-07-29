Close

War on graft not tribal, say lawmakers

Two MPs call upon their counterparts to allow investigators do their job independently and stop politicising it

• Two legislators laud President Kenyatta and the DCI for their unwavering war against corruption and economic crimes. 

• They refuse to back Punguza Mizigo, saying it does not mean well for devolution. 

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Matayos MP Geoffrey Odanga and his Webuye West counterpart Dan Wanyama have dismissed claims some communities are being targeted in the war on corruption.

Speaking on Saturday at St Joseph’s Girls' Primary School, Busia, during a funds drive to purchase a school bus, the duo called upon their counterparts to allow investigators do their job independently and 'stop politicising corruption and bringing tribal wars in it'. 

They lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and the DCI for their unwavering war against corruption and economic crimes in the country.

 
 
 

They said a lot of resources have been lost through corruption adding that everyone should carry their own cross.

They also called upon their colleagues to stop interfering with any ongoing investigation saying investigators are doing their job as mandated by the Constitution.

On the Ekuru Aukot-led Punguza Mizigo bill, the lawmakers maintained that they will not embrace it calling upon their MCAs to reject it before it reaches the floor of the House.

"We need a referendum but the issues raised up by Aukot do not add up, he should have first sought the public's opinion before coming up with such a bill," Wanyama said.

The MP said Aukot does not mean well for devolution adding that the priority is to fix the issue of corruption.

"If we did not have the devolution after the 2010 promulgation of this Constitution, this country will still have been marginalised. With devolution there is some change and development across the board,"  he said.

Odanga said merging wards and constituencies will be "going back to the dark days" adding that if the war on corruption is intensified and the culprits brought to book, there will be no need for the Punguza Mizigo bill. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

