Unga prices hit a high of Sh130 for 2kg packet

The price of a 2kg packet of maize flour has gone up from Sh120 to between Sh125 and Sh130 in the past two weeks.

A check by the Star showed that the wholesale prices for a 2kg packet of maize flour is Sh115, while retail prices of common brands is between Sh125 and Sh130.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga confirmed on Friday that prices are at an average of Sh125. He attributed this to the high cost of maize selling at between Sh3,400 and Sh4,000 for a 90kg bag.

Data from the agricultural commodity prices indicate that a 90kg bag of maize in Nairobi is selling at Sh3,400, Sh3,800 in Mombasa, Sh3,600 in Eldoret, Sh4,500 in Busia and Sh4,000 in Kisumu.

The price is at an average of Sh3,500 across the country. Boga said millers are relying on traders who are getting maize from Tanzania, though in an informal way.

“We are in discussion with our neighbouring country to ensure that we make the process formal so our millers can have enough to help stabilise prices,” Boga told the Star on the phone.

Kipng’etich Mutai, chairman of the Grain Belt Millers Association from Eldoret, said farmers are not hoarding any maize as it had been reported by a section of MPS from the North Rift.