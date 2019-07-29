Stop dragging my name in the mud, Obado reacts to graft claims

Migori Governor Okoth Obado on Saturday dismissed claims that he is corrupt, accusing his critics of engaging in idle talk.

Obado said his political enemies have been attacking him, instead of talking about the many projects he has launched. He spoke at Kadika Seventh Day Adventist Church in Suna East during the end of a week-long camp and a funds drive to complete a church building,

The fight against corruption was the main theme at the function where the prolonged political rivalry between Obado and Senator Ochillo Ayacko played out before Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

The CS was the guest of honour and was hosted by MP Junet Mohamed. Obado told Matiang’i to help rein in those disgracing his name and his county.

“On November last year, a big team from the EACC came to Migori to search my houses and those in Nairobi. They only came out with guns and not public money, which they were told was hidden there,” Obado said.

Charges of possession of illegal firearms preferred against the governor were dropped earlier this month. He was charged with possession of eight firearms without a permit.

Obado said if there were any corruption charges, he was ready to carry his own cross but warned that “a lie repeated many times is always taken to be true”. He told his adversaries to stop dragging his name and that of his county through the mud.