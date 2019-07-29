Stop dragging my name in the mud, Obado reacts to graft claims

• Senator and MP had told Matiang'i to deal with corruption at county level, saying Migori had nothing to show in terms of development.
• Obado calls for Matiang'i's help to 'stop those disgracing his name'.
Migori Governor Okoth Obado on Saturday dismissed claims that he is corrupt, accusing his critics of engaging in idle talk.
Obado said his political enemies have been attacking him, instead of talking about the many projects he has launched. He spoke at Kadika Seventh Day Adventist Church in Suna East during the end of a week-long camp and a funds drive to complete a church building,
The fight against corruption was the main theme at the function where the prolonged political rivalry between Obado and Senator Ochillo Ayacko played out before Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.
The CS was the guest of honour and was hosted by MP Junet Mohamed. Obado told Matiang’i to help rein in those disgracing his name and his county.
“On November last year, a big team from the EACC came to Migori to search my houses and those in Nairobi. They only came out with guns and not public money, which they were told was hidden there,” Obado said.
Charges of possession of illegal firearms preferred against the governor were dropped earlier this month. He was charged with possession of eight firearms without a permit.
Obado said if there were any corruption charges, he was ready to carry his own cross but warned that “a lie repeated many times is always taken to be true”. He told his adversaries to stop dragging his name and that of his county through the mud.
The governor was reacting to earlier remarks by Ayacko and Suna West MP Peter Masara, who requested Matiang’i to deal with corruption in the counties. The three leaders have also clashed in past public functions.
“The biggest threat we have in the county is poverty and unemployment and they are made worse by corruption,” Ayacko said.
“Corruption, poverty and unemployment are a threat to security. As you [Matiang’i] deal with national thieves, deal with county thieves too.”
He pointed out audit queries from 2013 during the dawn of devolution, saying Migori — like other counties in Nyanza — had queries that should be dealt with.
“The unique position you have been given is to deal with issues affecting your people,” the senator told Matiang’i.
Masara said since the onset of devolution, “Migori has nothing to point out in development because of runaway corruption”.
Matiang’i urged leaders to unite “because we are in this environment of looking unto each other as one family and we should continue this way”.
He said Kenyans must come together and work together “so that we can build our society”.
Other leaders present at the function included ODM chairman John Mbadi (Suba South), MPs Tom Odege (Nyatike), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache), Pamela Odhiambo (Migori Woman Representative) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman representative).
Edited by R.Wamochie