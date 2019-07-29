Squabbling traders warned about Mama Ngina Park

Tourism CS Najib Balala on Friday warned traders against poisoning minds about Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa.

The CS said these people are creating confusion so they can be allocated space to do business in the park, which is under construction and almost complete.

Balala said only recognised traders who were originally at Mama Ngina Drive will be given space inside the park, not newcomers.

“I’m not going to tolerate people who want to be clever,” Balala said.

He spoke on Friday after inspecting the works.

The CS said the project will be a game changer in the tourism sector and will raise Mombasa's profile as a tourism hub.

A management team from the national and the county governments will manage the park.

“There will be law and order, security and everyday maintenance of the park to make this place an international platform,” the CS said.

He appealed to Mombasa residents to keep the park clean.

“It is not a national or county government project. It must be the people’s project," he said.”

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20 will be held at the park. Balala said it would be "a classical ceremonial event which will raise Mombasa’s image".

The contractor, Suhufi Agencies Limited, will hand over the park to the government on August 15.

Suhufi Agencies’ Mumo Mutava said most walking spaces are complete.

The amphitheatre is practically complete except for a few areas.

The ablution blocks are awaiting final touches and connection to the wastewater treatment plant.

“We now can begin to see what the project will look like," Mutava said.

All kiosks will be completed by the August 15 deadline, he said.

Balala said half the place is already lit with LED lights. The other half will be lit in the next week or so.