Squabbling traders warned about Mama Ngina Park

• Mama Ngina Waterfront Park to be handed over on August 15.
• Project initially estimated to take 150 days but 60 days added to accommodate presidential event, Mashujaa Day on October 20.
Tourism CS Najib Balala on Friday warned traders against poisoning minds about Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa.
The CS said these people are creating confusion so they can be allocated space to do business in the park, which is under construction and almost complete.
Balala said only recognised traders who were originally at Mama Ngina Drive will be given space inside the park, not newcomers.
“I’m not going to tolerate people who want to be clever,” Balala said.
He spoke on Friday after inspecting the works.
The CS said the project will be a game changer in the tourism sector and will raise Mombasa's profile as a tourism hub.
A management team from the national and the county governments will manage the park.
“There will be law and order, security and everyday maintenance of the park to make this place an international platform,” the CS said.
He appealed to Mombasa residents to keep the park clean.
“It is not a national or county government project. It must be the people’s project," he said.”
This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20 will be held at the park. Balala said it would be "a classical ceremonial event which will raise Mombasa’s image".
The contractor, Suhufi Agencies Limited, will hand over the park to the government on August 15.
Suhufi Agencies’ Mumo Mutava said most walking spaces are complete.
The amphitheatre is practically complete except for a few areas.
The ablution blocks are awaiting final touches and connection to the wastewater treatment plant.
“We now can begin to see what the project will look like," Mutava said.
All kiosks will be completed by the August 15 deadline, he said.
Balala said half the place is already lit with LED lights. The other half will be lit in the next week or so.
The transformer room, the sewage treatment plant and some parts of the cultural centre are the only places pending when the handover is done.
The project was initially estimated to take about 150 days but 60 days were added to accommodate presidential events.
“Originally, we were not anticipating presidential functions like Mashujaa Day. Those adjustments needed time," Balala said.
The project on 26 acres will cost Sh460 million; the presidential 'extras' will not increase the cost, he said.
The national government is working with the Mombasa county government to reduce traffic near the Likoni Channel.
A market will be built later adjacent to the park, though it has not yet been budgeted.
Balala emphasised that the park will be free and all national and county security agencies will ensure the safety of visitors and traders.
Edited by R.Wamochie