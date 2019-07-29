Solving defilement cases at home denies victims justice — MP

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama has condemned and warned residents against solving cases of child defilement at home.

He cautioned residents against hiding perpetrators of child defilement instead of handing them over to the police for prosecution.

Speaking in Mpeketoni on Sunday, Muthama said he was disappointed that residents resolve such cases at barazas after which the culprits continue walking free and keep hurting other children.

The legislator urged county administrators to intervene and pursue the culprits to ensure they are punished.

The MP was speaking on the backdrop of a recent case where at least 10 girls from Hongwe in Mpeketoni and Hindi ended up pregnant after they were defiled and the cases swept under the carpet by relatives.

The families of the affected girls are said to have reached an out of court settlement with the perpetrators.

Muthama said the situation was making it impossible to stop the defilements and hold perpetrators accountable.

“Who are you to decide the amount of punishment for the culprit? It's so embarrassing that such a thing can be tolerated here,” Muthama said.

The MP asked residents to be on the forefront in fighting for the rights of their children by reporting every defilement case to the police.

“Let’s not be a society that puts the crimes of defilement and that of theft on the same scale such that they can be resolved at home. A defiler is a murderer and what they take from these children can never be replaced. The law can put these culprits away."