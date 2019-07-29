Sicily Kariuki's unlikely journey to the top

After her last exam paper on a Friday afternoon, just before the sun sank into the horizon, Sicily Kanini anxiously packed her bags and left Maryhill Girls School for good.

It was her moment of truth.

"It hit me that it was time to face the world on my own and I matured in a snap! I wasn't prepared for that since I was very young," she says.

Fast-forward to 2019 and Imelda Barasa, the current school principal, was shuffling through the list of past students, looking for someone to invite to a prize-giving day. She stumbled upon the name of Sicily Kanini, the girl who proceeded to study Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Nairobi.

Sicily finally returned to Maryhill as chief guest on the prize-giving day on April 5 this year. "I saw the school library and was nostalgic of the hard work we put in there to make it in life. Gold has to be purified by fire," she says.

Dressed in a black dress and a purple blazer, Sicily sits comfortably on the couch in her office at Afya House, as she narrates her life story.

She is married to Zabby Kariuki, a man she refers to as a 'very private, understanding' husband. The two are parents to four young adults and two grandsons. "I am now a young grandmother," she said.

Her normal day begins at 5am with a one-hour workout which gives her the energy to face the world. Balancing her schedule as Cabinet Secretary for Health and family time has not been easy, but she has adapted a rhythm and has made Sundays a 'no-go zone'.