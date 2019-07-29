Raila urges government to build more cancer treatment centres

ODM leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to invest in building cancer centres.

He spoke on Monday after condoling with Kenyans following the death of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

She died at the Nairobi Hospital after battling colon cancer.

"I don't want to be someone trading blame every time someone dies. We should have a centre that treats cancer where people can go get checked so it is detected before it spreads and it can be treated," Raila said.

He asked the government to take action so that the country can have a center that treats cancer and the center should not only be in Nairobi but in other cities as well.

Deputy President William Ruto has also sent his message of condolences to the family.

Speaking at Lee Funeral Home after viewing Laboso's body, DP William Ruto said he had previously had a long chat with Joyce and she didn't show any sign of deteriorating in two months before she left for London, India and finally back to Kenya.

Ruto has stated the government will stand with Laboso's family during this trying time.

"The government of Kenya will work with the family to see to it that Joyce is given a sendoff that befits a servant, a people's person and a leader of Joyce's courage. I must say that the many years Joyce has lived and battled with cancer is testimony of her courage and resilience," he said.

"Many people did not know what was going on with Joyce because she was brave and she didn't allow situations to get in her way as she served the people of Bomet, earlier on as a member of parliament and later as a governor."