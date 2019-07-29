Pupil left unconscious after defilement

A 14-years-old class eight pupil from Kagaa in Ol Kalou is recovering at JM Memorial Hospital after she was defiled and left unconscious on Sunday morning.

The girl was defiled on her bed in their house by the unknown criminal, who dug a hole at the base of their three-roomed timber house to access the children’s bedroom.

JM Memorial hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Jorum Muraya described her condition as critical.

Her mother said at about 3am she heard some commotion and called one of her sons, who shares the bedroom with the girl asking if he could hear the commotion.

He switched on the lights and discovered a man on the top of his sister. “He started screaming calling out to me to rush to their bedroom," the mother said.

As she moved to the children bedroom, she met with the culprit, a young man dressing, and then he opened the door and walked out.

The mother said found the girl in her bed, bleeding and unconscious.

“I moved back screaming and lost consciousness in the sitting room. It is like he had used some chemical on us," she said.