Parliament settles on PKF Kenya to audit Ouko's office

Parliament has finally settled on PKF Kenya as the external auditor who will review the Office of the Auditor General’s accounts for financial years running from 2014 to year ending 2018.

This will bring to an end the long search for a reputable external firm to scrutinise the accounting books of the OAG after Parliament failed to get one in its three previous attempts.

The Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi selected the firm, which was among seven that tendered their bids for the lucrative job.

The others were Nelson & Francis Associates, Mazars, Ronalds and Associates, Ernest and Martin Associates, Ambale & Company Limited, and Kiarie Kangethe & Associates.

The committee chose M/s PKF Kenya after receiving a recommendation of award of tender from the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The team gave varied reasons for rejecting the bids for the other applicants citing that an offer had been made to PKF Kenya subject to approval by the National Assembly.

“The committee recommends to the National Assembly to approve the award of hire of External Audit Services for the Office of the Auditor-General for the Financial Years 2014/2015; 2015/16; 2016/2017; and, 2017-2018 to M/S PKF Kenya pursuant to the provisions of Article 226(4) of the Constitution,” Wandayi said in the report is set for tabling in the House.

Some of the reasons that saw the firms fail were that they either did not attach a valid tax compliance certificate, ICPAK registration, invalid practising certificates, and failure to submit tender security.

Others were dropped because their documents were not properly paginated; did not submit a detailed firm profile as required; did not present the original and copies of the request for proposal.