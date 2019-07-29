Ouko flags Sh1.5 billion unexplained spending by Youth Fund

The management of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund is once again on the spot over illegal and unexplained expenditures amounting to more than Sh1.5 billion.

The latest report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has exposed several illegal and unsupported expenditures by the board and the secretariat that could have been used as avenues to siphon public funds.

In the 2016-18 report tabled Parliament by Majority leader Aden Duale last Thursday, the Fund could not explain the expenditure of Sh1.32 billion during the 2016-17 financial year. This includes loans issued to different youth and women groups.

“Out of the trader balance of Sh1,997,889,427, only Sh673,499,867 is supported by detailed listings leaving an unexplained and unreconciled balance of Sh1,324,389, 560."

The auditor also doubted the accuracy of Sh673.49 million the Fund supported, noting that the amount did not tally with the gross loans advances as reported in the financial statements.

YEDF has been on the headlines in the past over corruption scandals involving its top managers. Ex-chairman Bruce Odhiambo and CEO Cathrine Namuye (both now deceased) were chared in 2016 over the misappropriation of Sh180 million for the empowerment of the youth.

In 2009, the Fund was on the spot over alleged unlawful granting of Sh300 million loan to a Canadian non-governmental organisation–Enablis Entrepreneurial Network.