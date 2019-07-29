Missing nurse found murdered in Nandi forest

Police in Nandi have identified the body retrieved from a Nandi forest as that of Ferdinard Ondieki, a nurse at Riat dispensary in Kisumu.

Nandi Central OCPD Stephen Wambua said the body was dumped in a thicket at the Kimondi forest within Kapsabet municipality after being murdered elsewhere.

He said the nurse reportedly disappeared on Wednesday from his home in Nyamasaria in Kisumu and his body was discovered on Saturday.

"He was hacked but must have undergone certain degree of torture before being murdered as he had cuts in various parts of the body," Wambua said.

The body was discovered by a herdsman looking after his cattle inside the forest on Friday evening.

It had been dumped probably at the wee hours of Thursday as signs of a possibly off-road vehicle were visible along a footpath into deep inside the forest.

The deceased, naked body with serious visible body cuts and slit throat.

The body was positively identified by his colleagues and parents as that of the the missing nurse.

Wambua said the matter had been taken over by officers from the DCI-Kisumu West and were sure they would apprehend his killers.