KU aligns teacher training with new curriculum

Kenyatta University has initiated a training programme for teachers in line with the competency-based curriculum.

Vice-chancellor Paul Wainiana on Friday said the university has already established a standing committee to oversee the implementation of the programme in line with the new education system.

“We 've embarked on reviewing our graduate teachers' preparation set to be operational in September in support of efforts by the government to implement the new curriculum. Our programme will enable students graduating in 2023 to be aligned with CBC and coincide with the scheduled roll-out of junior secondary school the same year,” Wainaina said.

He spoke during the university's 46th graduation ceremony involving 7,038 graduands. He said the institution has taken the lead in reviewing its programmes in readiness for the first cohort of the 2-6-6-3 students in 2029.

Wainaina noted that the reforms will also be introduced in the schools of Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Medicine, and Creative and Performing Arts.

The pioneer teacher training university is also conducting research on topical issues related to CBC such as the psychology of learning modes, pedagogy and assessment throughout the implementation cycle.

Wainaina also said as a result of financial crunch occasioned by a long-standing labour dispute and reduction in the number of admission of new students, the university has resorted to cost-cutting measures including layoffs.

At the same time, the government will not relent on its efforts to enhance quality in higher education, University Education and Research Chief Administrative Secretary and Principal Secretary Prof Colletta Suda said.

She said the government’s reform agenda will go on despite financial challenges facing learning institutions.

Suda said the move will be all-inclusive and bring onboard universities and other stakeholders in the sector.

“The changes will be initiated by universities and other relevant organs. This initiative is meant to enhance the quality of higher education and ensure our graduands are top-notch and have the competence and skills to meet the challenges of the 21st century."

The CAS appealed to all stakeholders in the sector to commit their energies towards making CBC a success adding that “we must change the way we do things in order to improve our systems".

