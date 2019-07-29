Kibera slum dweller to pay Sh50,000 for stealing firewood from Ngong forest

A Kibera court has ordered a man who stole 15 pieces of firewood from an old fallen tree in Ngong Forest to pay Sh50,000 or serve six months in prison.

Patrick Waweru was on Friday convicted by Kibera Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The prosecution said the accused was a frequent offender and had been destroying the forest since 2016.

The prosecution also said the accused faced a similar offence in 2016 and was fined Sh10, 000 by the same court and promised never to repeat the mistake.

Waweru is accused of using his axe to cut down indigenous trees from the forest and selling them to various designated customers.

In mitigation, he told court he was a man with a family and used firewood to feed and educate his family.