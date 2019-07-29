Close

REPEAT OFFENDER

Kibera slum dweller to pay Sh50,000 for stealing firewood from Ngong forest

The prosecution said the accused was a frequent offender and had been destroying the forest since 2016.

In Summary

•The prosecution also said the accused faced a similar offence in 2016 and was fined Sh10, 000 by the same court and promised never to repeat the mistake.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00
Patrick Waweru at a Kibera coourt
Patrick Waweru at a Kibera coourt
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A Kibera court has ordered a man who stole 15 pieces of firewood from an old fallen tree in Ngong Forest to pay Sh50,000 or serve six months in prison.

Patrick Waweru was on Friday convicted by Kibera Principal Magistrate Derrick Kuto after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

The prosecution said the accused was a frequent offender and had been destroying the forest since 2016.

The prosecution also said the accused faced a similar offence in 2016 and was  fined Sh10, 000 by the same court and promised never to repeat the mistake.

Waweru is accused of using his axe to cut down indigenous trees from the forest and selling them to various designated customers.

In mitigation, he told court he was a man with a family and used firewood to feed and educate his family.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
29 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    22h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    3h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. How national UHC will be rolled out this year
    4h ago Big Read

  5. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos