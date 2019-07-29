I have Uhuru's blessings to work with Raila, says Tolgos

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos has declared his support for former Prime minister Raila Odinga's presidential bid.

Tolgos said he has blessings from President Uhuru Kenyatta to work closely with Raila ahead of 2022.

Speaking in Chesongoch in Elgeyo Marakwet county on Saturday during the funeral service of ODM official Johnstone Kasenge, the governor said his decision to back Raila was final.

Raila and Siaya Senator James Orengo were also present.

“Before Odinga toured Chebara recently, I asked the President if I could attend the meeting. The President told me that I should have already made plans to welcome him (Odinga) at the venue by the time we were talking,” the county boss said.

Tolgos said his decision to work with the ODM leader was due to the fact that he was now part of the government and was well placed to address the challenges facing the people of Elgeyo Marakwet.

“I told Kipchumba Murkomen (Senator) and the rest that there is no need to engage in political contests. If they have decided they are on the other side (DP William Ruto’s camp), and now I am on this side of Raila Odinga, we should all work for the benefit of the people and respect each other.”

The governor asked residents to work closely with Raila whom he kept referring to as ‘Prime Minister’ throughout his speech, saying he was well placed to solve the area's problems including Arror and Kimwarer dams.

“You are a true friend. You always return my phone calls whenever I look for you, unlike some people who disrespect governors, yet the person disrespecting us is someone who is not learned and doesn’t know how we are elected,” he said.

He told the residents of Elgeyo Marakwet that it was only through the leadership of Raila that their challenges would be addressed.

“When Raila tours a given place, top security teams and leaders welcome him. This should tell you that he is now part of the government and we should work with him to solve our problems," Tolgos said.

On Arror and Kimwarer dams, the county chief asked Raila to "do everything possible to ensure those responsible for corruption activities are punished".

He, however, said he was optimistic that people like "our brother Francis Kipkech" (former acting MD of Kerio Valley Development Authority) are innocent, saying he was just a victim of circumstances.