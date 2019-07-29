Fishing ban in Lake Naivasha suspended

The planned annual fishing ban in Lake Naivasha has now been suspended indefinitely by Nakuru County government.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui termed the lake as critical to the economy of the county.

“The lake will not be closed for fishing as earlier planned but we shall instead use the period to restock it with more fingerlings,” he said.

The governor noted that the county had set aside funds for the construction of a fish market in Kayole along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to construct a fish market along the highway targeting motorists and seeking a healthy environment for the traders to work from,” he said.

Kinyanjui said the county was working with the national government to build a Sh300 million waterfront around the lake.

“The government has set aside funds for the construction of the waterfront and this will see the number of tourists rise,” he said.

Olkaria MCA Peter Pallang’a said the lake has employed hundreds directly and indirectly and hence the need to channel more funds towards fishing and conservation.