EACC: Charged governors must quit

Governors facing graft charges are starring at a bleak future and the possibility of being hounded out of office, even as it emerged that detectives are targeting more counties.

In a landmark decision that has shaken governors to the core, the High Court ruled last week that county chiefs charged with corruption should stay away from their office.

Their roles should be completely taken over by their duties for the duration of their trials, the ruling stated.

But it’s not just governors. According to the ruling, all state officers including the deputy president will be required to step aside if charged with graft.

On Sunday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission insisted that the ruling must be implemented to the letter, just hours after they pounced on Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Nasa Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya described the ruling as a tornado.

“Its tenor and effect will shake the Kenyan political landscape in a manner never witnessed before,” he said.

Waititu who spent the night in police custody is likely to be the second casualty of the radical decision after Samburu’s Moses Lenolkulal.