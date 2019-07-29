County workers threaten to strike if pay is delayed

A major strike looms in counties after workers dared the governors to delay their July salaries in the wake of a cash crunch in the devolved units.

Counties have been hit by a serious cash problem occasioned by the stalemate in Parliament over the Division of Revenue Bill that allocates money to counties.

Kenya County Government Workers Union has warned the governors of dire consequences including paralysing operations in the counties if the salaries are delayed.

“County governments should be prepared to face the wrath of the county workers should they fail to pay July salaries on time,” Secretary-General Roba Duba warned on Friday.

KCGWU is an umbrella body that brings together employees of the 47 county governments. Nearly 80 per cent of all county workers are members of the union.

Roba was responding to a letter by Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya warning county workers, contractors and suppliers to prepare for tough times ahead because of the stalemate.

“It is apparent that county governments will be unable to pay salaries and service providers in good time as funds will not be disbursed by the National Treasury,” Oparanya said in the letter copied to the worker's unions, banks and all county assemblies.