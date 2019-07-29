Bomet Govenor Joyce Laboso is dead

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is dead.

Laboso died on Monday after succumbing to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital.

She had been admitted at the facility's ICU last week after her arrival from India where she was receiving treatment.

Laboso had left the country on May 29 for the United Kingdom (Royal Madden NHS hospital) where she stayed before being transferred for further treatment in India.

She had been put on full bed rest and the county office had said the number of people visiting her at Nairobi Hospital was restricted to allow her enough rest.

During the days she was out of the country, Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok had been running the county's affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Evalyne Rono.

Details of what ailed the governor were not shared to the public, with the county saying it was a private affair.