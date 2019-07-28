Waititu presents himself to EACC, wife yet to surrender

• Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan have gone into hiding for fear of arrest over Sh588 million scandal.
• EACC says Waititu, his wife and five other suspects should present themselves at Integrity Centre immediately.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has presented himself to EACC.
Waititu and his wife Susan had gone missing after DPP Noording Haji ordered for their arrest on Friday over Sh588 million illegal tenders.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Saturday said they raided the all the residents of the governor but he was no where to be found.
The tender was for upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous service.
The said tender was irregularly awarded to Testimony Enterprises Limited at a cost of Sh588 million.
Commission's CEO Twalib Mbarak said after submitting investigation report to the Director of Public Prosecution, he gave consent to charge Waititu alongside 11 other suspects with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office and willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement.
Other charges include engaging in fraudulent practice in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.
According to Mbarak, after the arrest order was issued, they managed to arrest Charles Chege - director of the said Testimony Enterprises ltd, Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabocho both members of the County Tender Evaluation Committee.
"Other suspects including governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari, eng Luka Mwangi and other county officials were not traced at their known residences at the time of the planned arrests," Mbarak said in a statement.
He said EACC sleuths have launched a hot pursuit against the governor, his wife and five other suspects.
They include County Chief Officer of Roads Eng Luka Mwangi, Beth Wangechi, Director at the Testimony Enterprise, Zacharia Mbugua, Anselin Wanjiku and Samuel Mugo who both seat in the Tender Evaluation Committee.
"The said persons should present themselves at the Integrity Centre immediately," the statement said.