Ruto dismisses Uhuru snub report as fake news

• Senator Kipchumba Murkomen says Ruto was in Kajiado when it is said Uhuru arrived at JKIA. 

by OLIVER MATHENGE Digital Editor
28 July 2019 - 23:17
Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta share a light moment at KICC on July 19, 2019
Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed as fake news reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta avoided him at JKIA on Saturday evening. 

Responding to a lead story in Monday's Standard Newspaper, Ruto said that he was nowhere near the airport as reported.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT!!! I was nowhere near JKIA. I am NOT surprised that some media houses & their owners are this desperate. Tuwasamehe tu!!" Ruto posted on his Twitter account. 

The newspaper reports that sources within the Presidency said that Uhuru avoided Ruto over speeches made by the DP's allies on Friday in Eldoret. 

 

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen posted a similar tweet explaining where the DP was. 

Murkomen said that after a public function at Nyandarua, the DP proceeded to visit his friend Mzee Ole Muyaa in Kajiado.

"Around 6.30PM he left Kajiado for Nairobi. Meanwhile HE Uhuru Kenyatta jetted back at around 5PM. Now see how my colleague Gideon Moi has reported. Pettines & desperation!" Murkomen posted on Twitter. 

