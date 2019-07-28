How former governors are plotting comeback in 2022

They lost to the current incumbents in their respective counties but they are now assembling political machinery to reclaim the seats in 2022.

Even though most of the them were accommodated in different state jobs, the Star has established that most of the former governors are considering going for their lost seats during the 2022 General Election.

Some of the county bosses who lost their seats in 2017 include; Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Isack Ruto (Bomet), Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma), Peter Munya (Meru), Julius Malombe (Kitui), David Nkedianyi (Kajiado), Nathif Jama Adan (Garissa), William Kabogo (Kiambu) and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu).

Others are; Ukur Yattani (Marsabit), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Godana Dayo (Isiolo), Joseph Ndathi (Kirinyaga), Joshua Iringu (Lakikipia), Kinuthia Mbugua (Nakuru), Cleophas Lagat (Nandi), Samuel Wamathai (Nyeri), John Mruttu (Taita Taveta), Moses Akaranga (Vihiga), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Daniel Waithaka (Nyandarua) and Hussien Dado (Tana River).

From the list, Munya, Yattani have been accommodated in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government serving as Trade and Labour Cabinet Secretaries respectively.

This week, Yattani was handed additional responsibility when Uhuru appointed him acting Treasury CS, taking over from Henry Rotich, who was charged over the Kimwarer and Arror dams project.

Kenneth Lusaka was elected Senate speaker.

Apart from the few who have landed state jobs and appointments, the rest are assembling their political arsenal in readiness to recapture their seats which they lost in 2017.

The law provides that a governor serves a maximum two terms. Most of the former county chiefs are currently engaged in a number of activities, including attending fundraisers, funerals and holding series of strategic meetings with their former campaigners with eyes strained on 2022.

Out of the 47 county bosses, 25 are serving their final terms and will be forced to either retire from politics or run for other seats after the end of their terms.

Rutto, who lost to Jubilee candidate Joyce Laboso, tops the list of fomer chiefs plotting a comeback after five years in the political cold. The former chairman of Council of Governors is said to be preparing himself to recapture the seat when the country goes back to the ballot in 2022.