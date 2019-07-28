How former governors are plotting comeback in 2022

• Most of the former county chiefs are currently engaged in a number of activities, including attending fundraisers, funerals and holding series of strategic meetings
They lost to the current incumbents in their respective counties but they are now assembling political machinery to reclaim the seats in 2022.
Even though most of the them were accommodated in different state jobs, the Star has established that most of the former governors are considering going for their lost seats during the 2022 General Election.
Some of the county bosses who lost their seats in 2017 include; Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Isack Ruto (Bomet), Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma), Peter Munya (Meru), Julius Malombe (Kitui), David Nkedianyi (Kajiado), Nathif Jama Adan (Garissa), William Kabogo (Kiambu) and Jack Ranguma (Kisumu).
Others are; Ukur Yattani (Marsabit), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Godana Dayo (Isiolo), Joseph Ndathi (Kirinyaga), Joshua Iringu (Lakikipia), Kinuthia Mbugua (Nakuru), Cleophas Lagat (Nandi), Samuel Wamathai (Nyeri), John Mruttu (Taita Taveta), Moses Akaranga (Vihiga), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Daniel Waithaka (Nyandarua) and Hussien Dado (Tana River).
From the list, Munya, Yattani have been accommodated in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government serving as Trade and Labour Cabinet Secretaries respectively.
This week, Yattani was handed additional responsibility when Uhuru appointed him acting Treasury CS, taking over from Henry Rotich, who was charged over the Kimwarer and Arror dams project.
Kenneth Lusaka was elected Senate speaker.
Apart from the few who have landed state jobs and appointments, the rest are assembling their political arsenal in readiness to recapture their seats which they lost in 2017.
Out of the 47 county bosses, 25 are serving their final terms and will be forced to either retire from politics or run for other seats after the end of their terms.
Rutto, who lost to Jubilee candidate Joyce Laboso, tops the list of fomer chiefs plotting a comeback after five years in the political cold. The former chairman of Council of Governors is said to be preparing himself to recapture the seat when the country goes back to the ballot in 2022.
SERVING FINAL TERM
In Kiambu, Kabogo is working day and night to consolidate his Kiambu’s political support base as he strategise how to unseat incumbent Fredinand Waititu.
On several occasions, the former Juja lawmaker has publicly castigated Waititu and even at times joined other county leaders to stage street demonstrations against his successor who he accuse of running down the county.
The Kiambu fight is likely to be epic given that Waititu is facing worse rebellion mostly from his inner circle spearheaded by own deputy James Nyoro. Former Kisumu county governor Jack Ranguma is also another former county chief plotting a come-back for the county top seat in 2022 with a promise of hard tackle against his opponents.
From Lakeside county, Ranguma who lost to the current sitting governor Anyang' Nyong'o is plotting a second battle with his successor in what is likely to be a replay of the 2022 contest.
The former taxman who has an edge over his successor – coming from the biggest clan in the county – has been crisscrossing the vast county attending various functions, funeral and even church events.
Ranguma’s political advisor Philip Ochieng, confirmed to the Star that the governor is fully in the race to get back the seat. Ochieng told the Star on phone that currently the former governor's team is working on a strategy that will enable him get the seat back and serve the people.
“The governor is prepared, we have done the ground work and we are ready because it will be tough,” assured Ochieng.
“Everybody knows how we performed during the elections and what happened, but we are ready now, immediately the go ahead is given on the campaign period and issues of referendum are done with, we will start moving round”.
Both Ranguma and Nyong'o were controversially declared winners after ODM nominations with the party'stribunal later nullifying their certificates and directing that the National Executive Committee to decide on the candidate of which Nyong'o was chosen.
In 2018, having not given up,Ranguma made two attempts to overturn the decision by IEBC to declare Nyong'o as the winner at the same time the decision by the lower court to upheld his win.
In 2013 before being elected the governor of Kisumu, Ranguma had to also overcome the nomination challenges that saw him almost lost the ticket had it not been for demonstration that rocked the county, forcing ODM to award him the ticket and not Ruth Odinga (Raila's sister) who later became his deputy after a 'forced' political marriage.
Political squabbles in Taita Taveta pitying incumbent Granton Samboja and members of County Assembly might give ex county chief Mruttu an easy ride to recapture his seat in 2022. Samboja has fallen out with the MCAs over the 2019/20 budget and is currently pushing the suspension of the county to force everyone back to the ballot.
But according political analyst Danstan Omari, it will not be a smooth ride for former governors who are plotting a comeback. “The governors who lost in 2017 are divided in three layers. There are governors who lost because of the party that they were so they were rigged even before election that is the groups of Kabogo , Ranguma.
They lost not because they were unpopular but because of the political parties NASA and Jubilee never gave them their tickets,” Omari said. “In 2022 if the euphoria of the party still holds and they are able to get tickets of the parties that would be popular at that time - because Jubilee and NASA - will be dead at that time they will have chance to go through.”
Omari added second layer which mainly contains former county bosses who – in the eyes of the electorates failed to deliver – will still find it rough on the ballot irrespective of getting the nod of the popular party. “The third layer is those governors who it is not explainable why they lost. The margin was too short, the call was too tight. If they reorganise themselves they will win,” he added.