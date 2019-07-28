GSU officer shot dead by gunmen in Wilson Airport

A GSU officer was on Saturday fatally shot by unknown assailants at Wilson Airport.

The attackers made away with two rifles with 30 rounds of ammunition..

The Kenya Airport Police Unit said the officers were on duty when they were approached by two men in full police uniform, claiming to be police officers from GSU.

The two men asked for their assistance on vehicle with a mechanical problem at Bypass.

They agreed, then two more men in jungle uniform joined them 200 meters away.

They turned against police officers and overpowered them.

Stephen Mukangi was fatally injured as his colleague managed to escape.

The incident is being investigated by the Langata DCIO and no arrest or recovery has been made yet.

The incident happened at 10pm.