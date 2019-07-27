UN warns of an desert locust outbreak

UN has warned of an invasion of desert locusts in Kenya and other African countries.

According to a report released yesterday by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, swarms could migrate from Yemen to get to Kenya and the Horn of Africa by the end of the year, in the worst-case scenario.

“This could happen unless urgent preventive and control measures are established in the region,” the report said.

In August last year, the government announced an invasion of tree and desert locusts in Samburu, Isiolo, Turkana and Marsabit counties.

While appearing before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said the government had deployed a light plane to spray pesticides in the affected areas, and that a technical team from his ministry was monitoring the situation to contain the spread.

Desert locust swarms had last invaded Kenya in 2007 and aerial control operations were required to bring the situation under control.