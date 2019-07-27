Tanzania offers to supply Unga to Kenya

•Tanzania offers to sell Kenya maize and maize flour to curb the shortage, says it has year-long supply.
•Maize traders in Kenya getting maize into the country informally at Sh3, 400 per 90 kg bag.
Millers have strongly opposed the move to have Tanzania sell one million tonnes of maize and flour to Kenya.
In an interview with a foreign media house on Thursday, Hussein Bashe, Tanzania's Deputy Minister for Agriculture, said the country has enough maize to supply Kenya throughout the year.
Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga did not want to comment on this issue saying, “It is a long story that I do not want to get into.”
This comes barely two weeks ago after agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri defended his move on maize imports in the country.
An industry expert who wished to remain anonymous because he is not authorized to comment on the issue said Tanzania does not have sufficient supply of maize to sell to Kenya as earlier claimed.
He added they are also unable to meet the specific consumer preference of the Kenyan market as it is brand specific.
“Kenyans are loyal to certain brands of maize flour and shifting to another brand will take time. We are in a country where a brand is a promise,” he said.
The PS confirmed traders are currently getting maize from Tanzania but the inflows are coming into the country informally.
“We are in discussion with our neighbouring country to ensure we make the process formal so our millers can have enough surplus to help stabilize prices of maize flour,” Boga said.
Maize from Tanzania is selling at Sh3, 400 per 90 kg bag in Nairobi and Sh3, 600 in Eldoret.
This was attributed to a rise in the price of a two-kg packet of maize which is currently selling at an average of Sh125.
In some places, the prices have hit a high of Sh130.
Kipngetich Mutai, chairman of the Green Belt Millers Association in Eldoret, said importing maize flour from Tanzania will kill the vibrant and heavily invested maize flour and animal feed milling industry.
“Tanzania wants to maximize its profit but this is not good for millers in Kenya. We millers need the full grain to help sustain our milling industry and the animal feed industry," Mutai said.
"We also need to maximize our profits, otherwise we will close doors and many people will be affected."
He also confirmed millers are getting supplies from Tanzania and those saying farmers in Kenya have maize are lying.
“Our farmers have exhausted the huge maize stocks they had. Today, I can only get about two to five bags of maize from individual farmers and it will take me also one week to fill up a pickup,” he said.
Mutai added that farmers in Eldoret have now turned to sell using a two-kilo tin at Sh120 because it is more profitable.
