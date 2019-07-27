Tanzania offers to supply Unga to Kenya

An industry expert who wished to remain anonymous because he is not authorized to comment on the issue said Tanzania does not have sufficient supply of maize to sell to Kenya as earlier claimed.

He added they are also unable to meet the specific consumer preference of the Kenyan market as it is brand specific.

“Kenyans are loyal to certain brands of maize flour and shifting to another brand will take time. We are in a country where a brand is a promise,” he said.

The PS confirmed traders are currently getting maize from Tanzania but the inflows are coming into the country informally.

“We are in discussion with our neighbouring country to ensure we make the process formal so our millers can have enough surplus to help stabilize prices of maize flour,” Boga said.

Maize from Tanzania is selling at Sh3, 400 per 90 kg bag in Nairobi and Sh3, 600 in Eldoret.

This was attributed to a rise in the price of a two-kg packet of maize which is currently selling at an average of Sh125.

In some places, the prices have hit a high of Sh130.