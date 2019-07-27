Close

State biased in renewal of betting licences - Senator Malala

In Summary

• Former BCLB chairman says several companies compliant but licences were not renewed.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
27 July 2019 - 13:49
A man analyses the odds at a popular betting site
BETTING: A man analyses the odds at a popular betting site
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Former Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya chairman Kimani Kung'u has defended betting companies, saying there is a misconception about revenues earned.

"There is a difference between revenue and input. Your deposits in a bank are not revenue for the bank. It uses it to invest and get interest. That is the revenue," he said.

He said revenue in the industry is about Sh20-25 billion rather than inflated figures.

Kung'u said several betting companies had met the threshold to have their licences renewed, but they ended up being locked out.

Senator Cleophas Malala said there has been selective discrimination of betting companies.

He said if the government is genuine about curbing betting, it wouldn't decline to renew some firms' licences and at the same time allow new companies to set up in the country.

Malala defended SportPesa, saying the government went back on a court order that had allowed the company to continue operating as it resolved differences on tax issues.

He alleged the 27 companies whose licences were initially closed were targeted to enable powerful individuals with betting companies to have a monopoly.

"(Interior CS Fred) Matiang'i is not the Finance minister so how does he know about tax?" Malala said.

He said the government wants to tax capital on amounts used to bet and that is where the contention is coming on what is owed to the government.

SportPesa has denied reports it is closing down following the government's decision not to renew its operating license. 

The company said it is in discussions with the government and relevant stakeholders to find a resolution to an impasse that has made 26 other betting firms suspend operations.

“We are positive that we will be back to full operation soon,” the firm said in a statement.

KRA clears 10 betting companies whose licences were not renewed

Matiang’i had vowed to introduce tough measures to regulate betting sector.
News
4 days ago

Sportpesa dismisses rumours of shutting down

Company assures customers that operations will resume soon after the talks.
News
1 week ago

Tough times for betting firms as board declines to renew 19 licences

All licencees will undergo a quarterly review to determine their level of compliance.
News
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
27 July 2019 - 13:49

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    12h ago Corridors of Power

  2. MP Ken Okoth back after cancer treatment
    2w ago Africa

  3. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Your Weekend Breakfast Briefing
    10h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos