Sossion: I'm still Knut boss despite court ruling

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has dismissed reports he has lost his position at the union following a decision by the Employment and Labour Relations Court to uphold the TSC's decision to deregister him.

A judgment by justice Nelson Abuodha on Friday upheld the move to deregister him after he was nominated to Parliament by ODM, citing conflict of interest.

However, Sossion on Saturday said that the subject of dispute between him and the TSC has been concerning his employment contract, not registration.

He said the TSC only terminated his contract, but did not deregister him.

"Many of us in elective union positions have terminated our employment with TSC by resigning or retiring but continue to retain union offices," Sossion said.

He quoted Article 34(A) of the Labour Relations Act, saying the termination of his contract did not affect his rights as a union official.

Knut chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi said Sossion will continue to serve the union, but acknowledged the court's decision to uphold the move to deregister him.

He said Sossion will continue serving following an agreement between TSC and the Registrar of Trade Unions.

Omucheyi said Knut is scrutinising the ruling with a view of instituting and appeal.

Justice Byram Ongaya, who read the ruling, said the show-cause letter issued to Sossion and his response were sufficient grounds for judgment.

Abuodha said he was satisfied there were valid reasons for the termination of his contract as a teacher.

He further ruled the acceptance of the nomination to Parliament by ODM obviously put him in partisan political activity.