Close

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Sossion: I'm still Knut boss despite court ruling

TSC said his nomination to Parliament by a political party was inconsistent with his 'neutral' position as a public officer

In Summary

• He said the TSC only terminated his contract, but did not deregister him.

• However, Knut acknowledges court move to uphold TSC decision to deregister him and will consider filing an appeal.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
27 July 2019 - 12:01
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion addressing the media at KNUT head office in Nairobi last year.
OUT OF A JOB: KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion addressing the media at KNUT head office in Nairobi last year.
Image: FILE

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion has dismissed reports he has lost his position at the union following a decision by the Employment and Labour Relations Court to uphold the TSC's decision to deregister him.

A judgment by justice  Nelson Abuodha on Friday upheld the move to deregister him after he was nominated to Parliament by ODM, citing conflict of interest.

However, Sossion on Saturday said that the subject of dispute between him and the TSC has been concerning his employment contract, not registration.

He said the TSC only terminated his contract, but did not deregister him.

"Many of us in elective union positions have terminated our employment with TSC by resigning or retiring but continue to retain union offices," Sossion said.

He quoted Article 34(A) of the Labour Relations Act, saying the termination of his contract did not affect his rights as a union official.

Knut chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi said Sossion will continue to serve the union, but acknowledged the court's decision to uphold the move to deregister him.

He said Sossion will continue serving following an agreement between TSC and the Registrar of Trade Unions.

Omucheyi said Knut is scrutinising the ruling with a view of instituting and appeal.

Justice Byram Ongaya, who read the ruling, said the show-cause letter issued to Sossion and his response were sufficient grounds for judgment.

 

Abuodha said he was satisfied there were valid reasons for the termination of his contract as a teacher.

He further ruled the acceptance of the nomination to Parliament by ODM obviously put him in partisan political activity.

MORE:

Sossion no longer a teacher, court rules

TSC had deregistered Sossion in January last year after he became a nominated MP.
News
22 hours ago

Kiambu teachers tell Sossion to focus on promotions

Say he is focused on suspension of the Competency-Based Curriculum.
Counties
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
27 July 2019 - 12:01

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  2. MP Ken Okoth back after cancer treatment
    2w ago Africa

  3. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    1d ago Big Read

  4. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    1mo ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos