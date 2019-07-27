Senators promise justice for power consumers

Senate Energy committee chairman Ephraim Maina has promised to protect Kenya Power customers from overcharges.

During an interview with the Star on Friday, Maina said they will ensure low-income consumers are not charged the taxes on the prepaid token bill.

“The committee will look into what can be done against the taxes, especially to the customers who consume less than Sh100 per month,” he said.

The Nyeri senator explained that the committee felt it was necessary to take the initiative, “otherwise the common wananchi will not enjoy services of the last-mile connectivity, which the government has done extremely well and invested huge resources in”.

On Wednesday, senators asked Kenya Power to compensate customers who were surcharged for electricity tokens stolen by the firm’s employees. This move came after managing director Jared Othieno confessed before the committee that corrupt staff had colluded with consumers to defraud the company of Sh35 million through illegal sales of tokens.

Othieno said the illegal activity, which involved 3,500 customers, took place between January last year and February this year.

He further said that last year in November, Kenya Power received intelligence alleging that prepaid tokens were being advertised for sale at discounted prices on social media platforms.

On Thursday, a group calling itself Switch off KPLC demonstrated in Nairobi's city centre against what they termed theft by the firm.

They said they want energy cartels arrested to make room for affordable, accessible and sustainable electricity for every Kenyan.

Efforts by the police to stop them failed as they marched to the gates of the Supreme Court. Not even tear-gas derailed their mission.

Following a serious outcry from Kenyans, the Energy committee has, for the past two years, been following up on the billing system of Kenya Power. Senator Maina said a fair billing system will have an impact, resulting in better living standards for Kenyans and promoting industrialisation, which his part of the government’s agenda.

“We are aware Kenyans are going through hard economic times and it is evil to subject them to further suffering by charging them extra through dubious manipulation,” the senator said.

He said Kenya Power pledged before the committee to look into the matter and ensure the billing system is streamlined.

Last month, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations summoned about 200 Kenya Power customers to its headquarters in Nairobi over irregular postpaid billing.

Some of the entities summoned include Kenya National Mills(Nairobi), Safaricom Investments Cooperative Society Limited (Nairobi), Seventh Day Adventist (South Nyanza) and Uchumi Supermarkets and Moi University Campus (North Rift).

Edited by R.Wamochie