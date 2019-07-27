Close

URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Isiolo to undergo facelift with Sh800 million from Britain

It qualified among 10 others out of 53 that applied for the Sh8 billion fund

In Summary

• UK envoy says Isiolo qualified due to the massive development projects being rolled out by the national government as part of Vision 2030 including Lapsset. 

• Projects to be carried out include a waste management system, cabro paving of the town streets as well as lighting. 

by DENNIS DIBONDO
27 July 2019 - 00:00
Isiolo Municipality is set for a facelift through major infrastructural development projects to be implemented in Isiolo town by the British government. 

Isiolo emerged among 10 winners involving 53 other applicants for the Sh8 billion funding to be rolled out in the next five years through the Sustainable Urban Economic Development Programme.

The 10 municipalities that qualified are Isiolo, Kerugoya, Malindi, Kisii, Mandera, Kitui, Iten, Kathwana, Eldoret and Lamu. 

 

Outgoing British High Commissioner Nic Hailey, Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti and the country head of Department For International Development Julius Court on Friday signed an MoU during the launch of the programme in Isiolo. 

Hailey said they have partnered with Isiolo and will continue.

“We know that many people are moving to towns because of urbanisation. We do not want people them to live in slums without water, proper sanitation and waste management," he said. 

Under the Sued programme, Isiolo Municipality will receive Sh800 million from the British government.

Hailey said the programme will spearhead different activities including capacity building, infrastructural improvement and hiring of specialists for Urban Economic Planning and investment. 

He added that Isiolo got the opportunity due to the massive development projects being rolled out by the national government as part of Vision 2030 including Lapsset, and the political goodwill prevailing under Governor Kuti. 

Kuti lauded the British government for the continued partnership with both the county and national governments, adding that the funds will have a positive impact on the county's development in terms of town planning and waste management. 

 

He promised total commitment towards prudent utilisation of the funds geared towards the improvement of Isiolo town, adding that businesses are usually affected during rainy seasons due to flooding. This will be rectified through a proper drainage system courtesy of the Sued funding. 

The municipality, which has a 10-member committee, has been urged to fast-track the development of an urban economic plan for the town to facilitate faster implementation of the earmarked projects that include a waste management system, cabro paving of the town streets as well as lighting. 

The UK envoy said the main objective of the programme is to strengthen capacity at municipality level to plan better, as well as supporting policy and legislative changes to enable greater private sector-led growth and improve rural links.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

