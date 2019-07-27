Close

THIRD GENDER?

'Intersex' to be on census form gender slot

It will form part of efforts to gather data on the number of intersex people in the country

In Summary

• Task force formed by state documented 300 intersex people in Kenya but noted that the number could be higher. 

• Forms for next month's census to have M, F and I on gender section, task force recommended the step. 

by STAR REPORTER AND AGENCIES
News
27 July 2019 - 00:00

Kenyan authorities will include an intersex category, along with 'male' and 'female' in the gender section in next month's census, an official from the statistics bureau has said. 

It will form part of the efforts to gather data on the number of intersex people in the country.

The census is expected to take place between August 24-30. 

 
 
 

Intersex is a biological condition where children are born either with the two sex organs (male and female) or one visible organ while the other is either hidden, malformed or deformed but present. 

In 2014, the High Court ordered the state to conduct a countrywide census of intersex people. The case had centered on 'Baby A' who was born with both male and female genitalia. The child's mother went to court to seek legal recognition and protection. 

The High Court declared that every Kenyan has a human right to have identity documents that denote gender. 

The conventional markers are M for male and F for female.

A special task force set up by the government to look into the interests of intersex persons and identify reforms required to respect and protect their rights as Kenyans affected has already presented its report. 

The task force recommended the government to include the new gender identity in the census forms. It documented 300 intersex people in Kenya but noted that the number could be higher. 

Chairman Mbae Njuguna outlined the significance of the team's work.

 
 
 

"One is to champion the change of the law so that in our official documentation, it is possible to have a third sex. If there is ambiguity, we have the I marker, which stands for Intersex," Njuguna said. 

The Task Force on Policy, Legal, Institutional and Administrative Reforms regarding Intersex Persons in Kenya has recommended a halt to the practice of corrective surgery and the introduction of a third gender marker, I, on official identity documents. 

Another major step came recently when a government body, the Registrar of Societies of Kenya, acknowledged intersex people as a society.

Despite the step, intersex Kenyans say they battle prejudice and stigma related to their sexual orientation.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

The plight of the intersex child

Kenya is ahead of many African countries after South Africa when it comes to opening up the conversation around the intersex and we must all protect ...
News
2 years ago

Accepting intersex people begins with families

We must uphold the Bill of Rights and treat each other equally.
Opinion
4 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER AND AGENCIES
News
27 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    19h ago Big Read

  2. MP Ken Okoth back after cancer treatment
    2w ago Africa

  3. Corridors of Power
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  4. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    1mo ago Corridors of Power

  5. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos