Ex-KVDA boss Kimosop released on bail after arrest order over dams scandal

In Summary

• He is among the 28 individuals facing charges over loss of Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal. 

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
27 July 2019 - 11:27
Former KVDA managing director David Kimosop at Kimwarer on April 9
KICKED OUT: Former KVDA managing director David Kimosop at Kimwarer on April 9
Image: /MATHEWS NDANYI

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop has been released on bail.

He had been arrested on Friday by DCI detectives at JKIA upon arrival from Congo at 4am.

Kimosop has been taken to DCI headquarters for pre-charge processing before arraignment.

He is among the 28 individuals facing charges over the alleged multi-billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

His lawyer, Katwa Kigen, said Kimosop went for fingerprint processing and was released on bail and he will appear in court on Monday.

"He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the opportunity to demonstrate his innocence," Kigen said.

Kimosop has was not in the country during the arrest of other suspects.

Kimosop was questioned twice in March by the police probing the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams.

