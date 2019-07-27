EACC launches manhunt for Waititu, his wife over Sh588 million illegal tender, 3 arrested

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his wife Susan have gone missing after DPP Noording Haji ordered for their arrest on Friday over Sh588 million illegal tenders.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Saturday said they raided the all the residents of the governor but he was no where to be found.

The tender was for upgrading of various gravel roads to bituminous service.

The said tender was irregularly awarded to Testimony Enterprises Limited at a cost of Sh588 million.

Commission's CEO Twalib Mbarak said after submitting investigation report to the Director of Public Prosecution, he gave consent to charge Waititu alongside 11 other suspects with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office and willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement.

Other charges include engaging in fraudulent practice in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property and money laundering.

According to Mbarak, after the arrest order was issued, they managed to arrest Charles Chege - director of the said Testimony Enterprises ltd, Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabocho both members of the County Tender Evaluation Committee.