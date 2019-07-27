Court halts recruitment to replace Chiloba on IEBC

The recruitment of a new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO has been stopped following a case filed by Chama Cha Mawakili.

Employment and Labour Relations judge Byrum Ongaya on Friday issued the order after the lobby argued that the IEBC has not explained to the public the shortlisting of 10 candidates and how the rest failed the test.

The IEBC, on June 11, shortlisted 10 candidates out of 97 applicants for the chief executive officer position, and the interviews scheduled for June 24 to 26.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati argued the recruitment process to replace Ezra Chiloba was open and transparent. He said the CCM’s intention is to illegally stop the recruitment and indefinitely suspend the process for ulterior motives not recognised by the law.

Chebukati argued that the process has been done in strict adherence to the law and the sole intention of the lobby group is to merely delay the process.

Ongaya said the case will be heard on a priority basis.

In May, IEBC readvertised the CEO vacancy. The position of was left vacant after the commission sacked Chiloba, who had been on suspension since April 2018.

Chiloba was sacked on September 24 last year after being indicted by the commission’s internal audit report, which revealed taxpayers could have lost millions in flawed procurement of goods and services for the 2017 General Election.

Edited by R.Wamochie