Close

REVISED ORDERS

Court allows teachers appraisals to continue

Teachers Service Commission argued that any attempt to stop performance measurement would be unconstitutional.

In Summary

•judge rescinds own decision after the Teachers Service Commission argued that any attempt to stop performance measurement would be unconstitutional. 

•TSC argued that suspending the performance management tools makes employed teachers not accountable in exercising their duty.

by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
27 July 2019 - 00:00
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion. /FILE
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion. /FILE

A Labour court has directed that teachers appraisal be rolled out as soon as possible.

Employment and Labour Relations Judge Byrum Ongaya suspended one of the orders he issued on July 12 requiring that the appraisal be rolled out in January next year.

In the Judgement, the Judge had directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to convene validation meetings for finalising the performance measurement tools by December 1 for a roll out in January next year. TSC was required to institute administrative steps for availing the tools to the individual teachers at their respective stations of deployment.     

But the judge rescinded own decision yesterday after the Teachers Service Commission argued that any attempt to stop performance measurement would be unconstitutional.

“It is against known labour practice world over for employees to dictate to the employer how they wish or ought to have their performance evaluated,” said TSC.     

The judge, however, declined to suspend order it issued on transfers, union membership and professional development modules.

TSC had urged the court to suspend its entire judgment pending an intended appeal. It argued that suspending the performance management tools makes employed teachers not accountable in exercising their duty.

But Knut said that the suspension of the judgment is aimed at ensuring the commission continues to disregard provisions of the law and the Collective Bargaining Agreement governing duties and obligations of parties in the pay deal.

The union said the commission’s request would ultimately make the matter remain unresolved, a situation that would most likely lead to industrial strikes.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
27 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    19h ago Big Read

  2. MP Ken Okoth back after cancer treatment
    2w ago Africa

  3. Corridors of Power
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  4. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    1mo ago Corridors of Power

  5. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos