Court allows teachers appraisals to continue

A Labour court has directed that teachers appraisal be rolled out as soon as possible.

Employment and Labour Relations Judge Byrum Ongaya suspended one of the orders he issued on July 12 requiring that the appraisal be rolled out in January next year.

In the Judgement, the Judge had directed the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to convene validation meetings for finalising the performance measurement tools by December 1 for a roll out in January next year. TSC was required to institute administrative steps for availing the tools to the individual teachers at their respective stations of deployment.

But the judge rescinded own decision yesterday after the Teachers Service Commission argued that any attempt to stop performance measurement would be unconstitutional.

“It is against known labour practice world over for employees to dictate to the employer how they wish or ought to have their performance evaluated,” said TSC.

The judge, however, declined to suspend order it issued on transfers, union membership and professional development modules.

TSC had urged the court to suspend its entire judgment pending an intended appeal. It argued that suspending the performance management tools makes employed teachers not accountable in exercising their duty.

But Knut said that the suspension of the judgment is aimed at ensuring the commission continues to disregard provisions of the law and the Collective Bargaining Agreement governing duties and obligations of parties in the pay deal.

The union said the commission’s request would ultimately make the matter remain unresolved, a situation that would most likely lead to industrial strikes.