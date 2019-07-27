Cop arrested for extorting Sh827 from bar owners

A policeman from Nyayo Police Post in Nairobi has been arrested for extorting money from operators of wines and spirits shops.

Constable Cosmus Mwema, service number 83479, demanded Sh527 from the operator of Rings Pub in Southlands.

The money was sent to him via MPesa.

He moved further to Mabatini Bar near Lang'ata High School where he demanded and received Sh300 in cash.

He was arrested at 7pm on Friday night and booked at Lang'ata Sub County Police Station after the victims reported him.

"Both reportees allege the officer has a habit of collecting Sh1000 from bar and wines and spirits shops in Lang'ata every Friday and any bar operator who fails to give money is threatened with immediate arrest," police said.

Mwema is also accused of deserting duty from Nyayo police post on June 2 this year, and has never reported back.

This is the second cop to be arrested after extortion this week.

On Wednesday, police arrested one officer allegedly extorting money from National Treasury employees.

The detectives laid an ambush near Muthurwa market on Wednesday for the two officers who were using the graft case at the National Treasury to mint money from frightened employees.

During the ambush, they arrested Corporal Arimba Rioba attached to Kamukunji police station, while his accomplice PC Oliver Tambo escaped.

The two officers are said to have gone to the Treasury Building on Tuesday where they arrested Treasury employee Mohammed Kiptirim Cheboi on the pretext that they were investigating the ongoing corruption case involving Uaasin Gishu dams.

Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge were charged with abuse of office and other offences in connection with the Kimwarer dam.

Cheboi said the two police officers demanded a bribe of Sh300,000 to release him but settled for Sh200, 000.

Officers Rioba and Tambo went back to the National Treasury Building on Wednesday and this time they arrested a businessman and friend of Cheboi, Peter Mose. They demanded Sh200,000 for his release on forgery claims.

The two assaulted Mose and then took him to a place near Kamukunji police station while they waited for the money to be delivered

Cheboi had, however, already reported the alleged extortion at Kenyatta International Convention Center police station.

When the two returned to make their second arrest, police officers were ready.

The detectives, accompanied by Cheboi went to Muthurwa and laid an ambush where they arrested Rioba. Tambo escaped.

Police are pursuing the officer as they investigate.