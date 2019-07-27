Akashas had links with al Shabaab, court told

The Akasha drug gang's brutal and murderous methods, as well as their links with al Shabaab have been laid bare in a court in the US.

The Akashas confessed they bought guns and grenades from Somalia which were then used to intimidate and kill rival gangs.

Brothers Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha, according to the prosecution, each described to Vicky Goswami (their trusted accomplice and now a prosecution witness) how Ibrahim made trips to the Kenya-Somalia border to buy weapons.

The brothers would show Goswami the stockpile machine guns and grenades hidden in Baktash’s home in Mombasa.

Goswami told the court Baktash used an Italian broker to acquire the arms, some of which were to be sold to cargo ship crew in Mombasa.

The Akashas admitted they protected their drug business with violence, murder, and intimidation. They did whatever was necessary to advance the criminal empire. They inherited the trade from their father Ibrahim who was shot dead in Amsterdam in 2000.

For decades, the Akashas run an international drug business of massive proportions, distributing large quantities of Mandrax, cocaine, hashish, heroin, and ephedrine (a methamphetamine precursor), among other substances, to locations all over the world.

In 2014, as part of a sting operation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (the “DEA”), the Akashas were given the opportunity to import mass quantities of heroin and methamphetamine into the United States. They jumped at the chance.

“Ultimately, the Akashas supplied confidential sources working at the direction of the DEA with 99 kilogrammes of heroin and two kilos of methamphetamine,” read the report.

“At the time of their arrest, the Akashas had another 500kg of heroin en route from the Afghanistan-Pakistan region toward Kenya for intended distribution in the United States,” the court papers reveal.

The report indicated that while the Akashas pleaded guilty to their role in the drug importation conspiracy, they have denied their participation in acts of brutal violence, and sought to minimise the extent of their historical drug operations.

The prosecution concluded that the Akashas used machine guns to protect their Mombasa bases.