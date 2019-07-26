Close

Sammy Naporos named KVDA acting CEO

In Summary

• The CS has also seconded five other senior staff to help normalize operations at the authority.

• The appointments comes amid arrest of former KVDA CEO David Kimosop by DCI detectives.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
26 July 2019 - 14:00
Acting CEO Sammy Naporosa.
Image: COURTESY

Sammy Naporos has been appointed the acting CEO of Kerio Valley Development Authority.

Naporosa's appointment comes  after the arrest of top officers at the authority,  including acting CEO Francis Kipkech.

The officers are linked to the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals.

Naporos was appointed by EAC CS Adan Mohammed. 

He was until his appointment the managing director at the Ewaso Nyiro South Development Authority, a position which he took in 2016.

The CS has also seconded five other senior staff to help normalise operations at the authority.

The arrests that took place on Monday paralysed operations as most senior staff were out of their offices.

Earlier on, former KVDA CEO David Kimosop was arrested by the DCI sleuths as he landed at JKIA from Congo.

Kimosop is among the 28 individuals facing charges over the alleged multi-billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

Kimosop has was not in the country during the arrest of other suspects.

