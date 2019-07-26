Close

MP hits out at critics of CS Yatani's Finance appointment

Says the appointing authority can choose anyone with the qualifications the government needs.

• Rotich was replaced after he was charged together with other government officials for abuse office on issues related to Kimwarer and Aror dams.

• This action was in line with Uhuru's directive in April during the State of the Nation address that all government officers will cease holding office once they are charged.

by GEORGE MUGO Correspondent
26 July 2019 - 00:00
Limuru MP Peter Mwathi speaks at Mirithu Girls High School yesterday.
Limuru MP Peter Mwathi has told off MPs who questioned how Labour CS Ukur Yatani was appointed to replace Henry Rotich at the National Treasury.

Mwathi said the President was the appointing authority and has the right to choose anyone with the qualifications the government needs.

“Some of us spoke ill about Ukur's appointment as the Finance acting Cabinet Secretary. This is being selfish, tribal, unrealistic and annoying,” Mwathi said.

 

Rotich was replaced after he was charged together with other government officials for abuse office related to Kimwarer and Aror dams scandals.

This action was in line with Uhuru's directive in April during the State of the Nation address that all government officers will cease holding office once they are charged.

The lawmaker asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to back off his fight against corruption. 

He asked the leaders not to incite people that a certain community was being targeted because only corrupt individuals were being hunted.

Speaking in Limuru town, the MP appealed to Chief Justice David Maraga to ensure the graft cases facing Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge are heard and determined within six months.

“We appeal to the judiciary not to frustrate the DPP and the country with so many applications of adjournments. We want those cases to be heard swiftly,” he said.

Yatani is a former Marsabit governor and has also served as an MP and Kenya's ambassador Austria.

 

(edited by O. Owino)

