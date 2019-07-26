Close

Mechanic denies stealing lorry, selling parts

He allegedly went to complainant's home and convinced his wife he was told to take vehicle

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
26 July 2019 - 00:00
Image: THE STAR

A man was charged on Thursday with stealing a businessman’s Sh800,000 lorry, destroying it and selling parts for scrap metal. 

Peter Gitau was accused of stealing and tampering with the vehicle of Joseph Ng’ang’a after picking it from his home. 

The mechanic allegedly committed the offence in Riruta within Nairobi county on June 8 after reportedly going into Ng’ang’a's compound and convincing his wife the vehicle was released to him. 

Gitau is reported to have taken the Sh800,000 Mitsubishi lorry in the company of a friend and driven it away.

Ng'ang'a reported to the police. 

He denied the charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke. 

Police found the lorry at the suspect's place of work. 

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh100,000 or a Sh50,000 cash  bail pending hearing of the case on September 9.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

