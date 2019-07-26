Lawyer charged with assaulting wife over baby

A member of the Law Society of Kenya council was on Thursday charged with beating up his wife for asking him to feed their child.

Boniface Adamo Akusala is accused of assaulting Faith Leah last month when she asked for a helping hand as she handled other house chores.

According to police reports, Akusala and his wife were in their house in Oasis estate, South C, Nairobi county when the incident occured.

Leah told the officers handling the matter that she took the year-old child to her husband who was seated in the living room. She handed him a bottle of milk and asked that he feeds the child as she took care of other things.

The accused got infuriated by the request and a confrontation ensued between the couple. Leah alleged that Akusala slapped her on the cheeks repeatedly before leaving for work.

Upon his return in the evening, Leah told the police that her husband found her mopping the floor and unprovoked, pushed her down the staircase.

“I screamed for help and the neighbours who were around came to my rescue,” she said.

Akusala was arrested and taken to Langata police station.

Appearing before Kibera senior resident magistrate Renee Kitagwa, he denied the charges.

He was granted a bond of Sh100, 000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh30, 000.

The matter will be heard on October 2, 2019 and be mentioned on August 8, 2019.