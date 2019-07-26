Kilifi farmers get Sh150 million for own projects

Kilifi farmers have benefited from a Sh150 million World Bank grant to undertake projects in coconut, poultry and dairy farming and beekeeping.

The project funded through the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project and the county government targets to fund 224 micro-projects.

The aim is to enable farmers to begin exploring alternative sources of income to insulate them from unpredictable weather patterns.

Speaking after disbursing cheques to part of the 64 farmers' groups at Matsangoni in Kilifi North, Agriculture chief officer Fredrick Kaingu said the programme seeks to empower rural communities through community-driven development committees.

He said they disbursed Sh22 million in Matsangoni out of the targeted Sh60 million that was to be distributed to 20 groups as only eight qualified.

Kaingu said apart from the World Bank fund, the county also gave Sh6.5 million, all of which was disbursed to the communities.

"We want to empower the communities to do the projects themselves," he said.