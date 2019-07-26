Kilifi farmers get Sh150 million for own projects

• Project targets to fund 224 micro-projects.
• It focusses on coconut production, dairy farming, beekeeping and poultry.
Kilifi farmers have benefited from a Sh150 million World Bank grant to undertake projects in coconut, poultry and dairy farming and beekeeping.
The project funded through the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project and the county government targets to fund 224 micro-projects.
The aim is to enable farmers to begin exploring alternative sources of income to insulate them from unpredictable weather patterns.
Speaking after disbursing cheques to part of the 64 farmers' groups at Matsangoni in Kilifi North, Agriculture chief officer Fredrick Kaingu said the programme seeks to empower rural communities through community-driven development committees.
He said they disbursed Sh22 million in Matsangoni out of the targeted Sh60 million that was to be distributed to 20 groups as only eight qualified.
Kaingu said apart from the World Bank fund, the county also gave Sh6.5 million, all of which was disbursed to the communities.
"We want to empower the communities to do the projects themselves," he said.
Kaingu said NARIGP considers four value chains including coconut productivity, dairy farming, beekeeping and poultry farming.
For beekeeping, he said they target groups in dry areas.
Kilifi NARIGP coordinator Anthony Chibudu said the funds disbursed are geared at training farmers and setting up demonstration farms.
He said private agricultural consultants will be hired to supplement the efforts of agricultural extension officers in the county.
Chibudu said no proposal will be rejected but only be sent back to applicants to revise for future consideration.
"We are looking for projects that can improve the resource base of the areas we are working on and these are mainly sustainable land management issues. We are also looking at activities to improve the income and profitability of farmers," he said.
The coordinator said they focus on value addition, market resource, technology improvement, innovation as in things that Kilifi residents have never done before.
"The proposals that come first and show they have innovation in it, a technology which the farmers can easily adopt, those go first," he said.
Among the beneficiaries of the project are Matsangoni Beekeeping group who got a reprieve after a dismal rainy season in the swampy mangrove area.
Chairperson Scholastica Kasera said they are looking forward to getting expert training on how to increase their productivity.
“Our vision is to distribute honey and beeswax products to major retailers in the country," she said.
Group treasurer Mary Kombo said the grant will be used to purchase harvesting gear to meet the requirements of the Kenya Bureau of Standards.
The project is currently implemented in Arid and Semi-Arid Land counties and will run for five years
Edited by R.Wamochie