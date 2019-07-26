Kibra MP Ken Okoth rushed to ICU

Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth was last night rushed to Nairobi Hospital's ICU.

This comes two weeks after he made his first official appearance to the public after being away in France for five months seeking treatment for colorectal cancer.

He had attended the Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.

In March, Okoth told Kenyans that he was managing stage four colorectal cancer and will survive.

Okoth, 41, is serving his second term.

He showed confidence that he will overcome 'the monster' in a Twitter reply to Benjie Wambui who had asked how he was doing.

"How are you Mheshimiwa? I am praying for you today,” Wambui had posted.

Okoth responded, “Napambana na hali yangu (I’m managing my condition) and we shall overcome.”

His latest pictures, captured after he had undergone chemotherapy, accompanied the reply.