Kibra MP Ken Okoth rushed to ICU

• He is hospitalised two weeks after arriving from France where he has been under medication.
• Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has been moved from ICU to the North Wing ward.
Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth was last night rushed to Nairobi Hospital's ICU.
This comes two weeks after he made his first official appearance to the public after being away in France for five months seeking treatment for colorectal cancer.
He had attended the Kibra Music Fest at Moi Girls School, Nairobi.
In March, Okoth told Kenyans that he was managing stage four colorectal cancer and will survive.
Okoth, 41, is serving his second term.
He showed confidence that he will overcome 'the monster' in a Twitter reply to Benjie Wambui who had asked how he was doing.
"How are you Mheshimiwa? I am praying for you today,” Wambui had posted.
Okoth responded, “Napambana na hali yangu (I’m managing my condition) and we shall overcome.”
His latest pictures, captured after he had undergone chemotherapy, accompanied the reply.
“Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immune system," Okoth said.
Meanwhile, Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso was moved from ICU to the North Wing ward.
She is still under management of ICU doctors and nurses.
Laboso travelled to the United to Kingdom on May 29 and was set to stay there for a month receiving medication.
Among those who visited the governor at the London hospital were ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony.
Former governor Isaac Rutto and Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei left to India on Thursday to see Laboso.
Laboso left the country on May 29th this year for the United Kingdom where she stayed there before being transferred for further treatment in India.
Her arrival now ends week-long speculations among the residents.
Details of what ails the governor are yet to be made public, with county officials insisting it is a private matter.
Laboso left the country on May 29th this year for the United Kingdom where she stayed there before being transferred for further treatment in India.
Her arrival now ends week-long speculations among the residents.
Details of what ails the governor are yet to be made public, with county officials insisting it is a private matter.