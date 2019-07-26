Ken Okoth: Former watchman who gave hope to Kibra residents

"Build a school, close a jail.", a quote by Victor Hugo was something that Kibra MP Kenneth Odhiambo Okoth said often.

And true to these words, Okoth, who succumbed to cancer on Friday, worked to ensure that his constituents had better schools.

With Kenya's largest slum sitting right at the centre of his constituency, Okoth was dedicated to ensuring that this was no longer the image of his constituency.

On May 7, while seeking treatment abroad, Okoth took Twitter by storm when he posted photos of a new school he was building in Kibra through CDF.

He started with a poll asking his followers to vote whether to call the school The Kibra High School, Kibra Secondary School, The Kibera High School or Kibera Secondary School.

An overwhelming 64 per cent voted that it be called The Kibra High School.

And that was Okoth who became Kibra first MP in 2013 when the area was hived off from Langata Constituency in the last boundaries review.

"Access to secondary school education is critical. For the majority of families in Kibera, footing the cost of boarding schools for their boys and girls is simply unaffordable. We, therefore, must provide quality day-school options within walking distance. We now have the opportunity to build two new secondary schools before 2017," Okoth said upon his election in 2013.

Every day, Okoth would share with his followers the many projects that he was undertaking in Kibra.