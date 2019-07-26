Former KVDA MD Kimosop arrested at JKIA upon arrival

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop has been arrested by DCI detectives at JKIA upon arrival from DRC.

Kimosop has been taken to DCI headquarters for pre-charge processing before arraignment.

He is among the 28 individuals facing charges over the alleged multi-billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

Kimosop has was not in the country during the arrest of other suspects.

His lawyer Katwa Kigen told the court that Kimosop was in the Democratic Republic of Congo but assured them that he will present himself to DCI once he arrives.

Kimosop was questioned twice in March by the police probing the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams.