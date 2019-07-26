Close

Former KVDA MD Kimosop arrested at JKIA upon arrival

In Summary

• He is among the 28 individuals facing charges over loss of Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal. 

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
26 July 2019 - 09:07
Former KVDA managing director David Kimosop at Kimwarer on April 9
KICKED OUT: Former KVDA managing director David Kimosop at Kimwarer on April 9
Image: /MATHEWS NDANYI

Former Kerio Valley Development Authority MD David Kimosop has been arrested by DCI detectives at JKIA upon arrival from DRC.

Kimosop has been taken to DCI headquarters for pre-charge processing before arraignment.

He is among the 28 individuals facing charges over the alleged multi-billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

 

Kimosop has was not in the country during the arrest of other suspects.

His lawyer Katwa Kigen told the court that Kimosop was in the Democratic Republic of Congo but assured them that he will present himself to DCI once he arrives.

Kimosop was questioned twice in March by the police probing the construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams.

More:

Haji's anti-graft guns trained on big fish

Order for arrest of a member of the Executive indicates Haji has President's full backing.
News
3 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
26 July 2019 - 09:07

Most Popular

  1. The man who got Uhuru to ride a boda boda
    5h ago Big Read

  2. Corridors of Power
    6h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    1mo ago Corridors of Power

  4. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Boda boda riders’ love for politics
    6h ago Big Read

Latest Videos