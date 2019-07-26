DPP Haji orders arrest of Waititu, 12 others over illegal award of roads contract, embezzlement

In Summary
• Haji said the award of the Sh588 million contract was done irregularly.
DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and 12 others over the illegal award of a roads upgrade tender and embezzlement of county funds.
In a statement on Friday, Haji said the award of the Sh588 million contract was done irregularly.
The contract was awarded to Testimony Enterprises during the 2017-18 financial year.
EACC forwarded an inquiry file to the DPP's office on July 9 and evidence showed
