DPP Haji orders arrest of Waititu, 12 others over illegal award of roads contract, embezzlement

• Haji said the award of the Sh588 million contract was done irregularly.

 

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
26 July 2019 - 19:46
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu before being escorted by the EACC security officials from his house in Kiambu on 23rd May 2019.
DPP Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and 12 others over the illegal award of a roads upgrade tender and embezzlement of county funds.

In a statement on Friday, Haji said the award of the Sh588 million contract was done irregularly.

 

The contract was awarded to Testimony Enterprises during the 2017-18 financial year.

EACC forwarded an inquiry file to the DPP's office on July 9 and evidence showed 

 

