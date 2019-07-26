Cop nabbed in extortion of Treasury staff, citing graft probe

Police have arrested one of two officers allegedly extorting money from National Treasury employees.

The detectives laid an ambush near Muthurwa market on Wednesday for the officers who were using the graft case at the National Treasury to mint money from frightened employees.

During the ambush, they arrested Corporal Arimba Rioba attached to Kamukunji police station, while his accomplice PC Oliver Tambo escaped.

The two officers are said to have gone to the Treasury Building on Tuesday where they arrested Treasury employee Mohammed Kiptirim Cheboi on the pretext that they were investigating the ongoing corruption case involving Uaasin Gishu dams.

Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge were charged with abuse of office and other offences in connection with the Kimwarer dam.

Cheboi said the two police officers demanded a bribe of Sh300,000 to release him but settled for Sh200, 000.

Officers Rioba and Tambo went back to the National Treasury Building on Wednesday and this time they arrested a businessman and friend of Cheboi, Peter Mose. They demanded Sh200,000 for his release on forgery claims.

The two assaulted Mose and then took him to a place near Kamukunji police station while they waited for the money to be delivered

Cheboi had, however, already reported the alleged extortion at Kenyatta International Convention Center police station.

When the two returned to make their second arrest, police officers were ready.

The detectives, accompanied by Cheboi went to Muthurwa and laid an ambush where they arrested Rioba. Tambo escaped.

Police are pursuing the officer as they investigate.

